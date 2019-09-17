  • search
    More delay to 17 disqualified K'taka MLAs as Justice MM Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order on a listing of petitions filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of Karnataka challenging the decision of the then speaker to disqualify them from the Assembly as Justice MM Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing the case. It will now be referred to a different bench. The matter is adjourned and is likely to be heard on Monday.

    More delay to 17 disqualified Ktaka MLAs as Justice MM Shantanagoudar recuses from hearing

    Earlier on Tuesday, Justice N V Ramanna refused to pass any order on the listing of the batch of petitions filed by the 17.

    The counsel mentioned the matter before the bench and said the pleas were listed for hearing on September 11 but later deleted from the list. The lawyer said the matter is scheduled to be listed for hearing on 17 September.

    What is your hurry, SC asks rebel Karnataka MLAs who challenged disqualification

    The bench, while refusing to pass any order for the listing of the pleas, said it would come up in the due course. The then Assembly speaker, KR Ramesh Kumar, had disqualified 17 MLAs which eventually led to fall of the JD (S)-Congress coalition government headed by then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

    Kumaraswamy had resigned as the chief minister after losing the trust vote and paved the way for BJP-led government in the state under BS Yediyurappa. These disqualified MLAs have approached the apex court challenging Kumar's decision to disqualify them.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
