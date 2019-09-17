Wait for Karnataka rebel MLAs gets longer after SC judge refuses to hear case

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 17: The disqualified MLAs from Karnataka would have to wait longer as one of the judges on the Bench at the Supreme Court has recused himself from hearing the case.

Justice Mohan Shanthangoudar, who is originally from Karnataka recused himself from hearing the case. As a result of this, the matter would now have to be referred to another Bench for hearing. The case is most likely to be listed on Monday.

What is your hurry, SC asks rebel Karnataka MLAs who challenged disqualification

On the last date of hearing the Supreme Court refused to pass an order on the petition by the rebel MLAs of Karnataka, who had challenged the decision of the Speaker disqualifying them. Justice N V Ramanna refused to pass any order on the listing of the batch of petitions filed by the 17.

A total of 17 rebel MLAs were disqualified from the House ahead of the July 29 trust vote moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy lost the floor test, paving the way for a BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.