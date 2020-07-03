'Morale booster for military': Rajnath Singh praises PM’s Leh visit

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Leh-Ladakh amid fierce standoff with China along the LAC and said that it would be a huge morale booster for the military in these times.

"Prime Minister Modi's visit to Ladakh today and meeting Army soldiers and encouraging them has certainly boosted the morale of the forces. I applaud the Prime Minister for this move and thank him," Singh said.

PM Modi wa briefed by the senior Army officials about the situation along the Line of Actual Control at the Hall of Fame in Leh.

The visit would also convey a strong message to China about both India's seriousness and preparedness. India has always maintained that it wants peace, but not at the cost of its territorial integrity.

PM Modi in Leh: China says no escalation should take place, Japan hopes for peace

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh to review the ongoing situation at the Indo-China border was rescheduled on Thursday evening.

The Defence Minister along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane was supposed to visit Leh on Friday.

The PM visited one of the forward locations in Nimu. He reached early this morning and interacted with the Army, IAF and ITBP personnel. The PM was also briefed by senior officers of the Army.

Located at 11,000 feet, this is one of the the toughest terrains. It is surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

The Northern Army Commander was also present at the meeting and the PM was briefed by Lt. General Harinder Singh.