  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Moody’s downgrades India’s rating to Baa3

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: Moody's Investor Service on Monday downgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa3. This is the lowest investment grade.

    Moody’s downgrades India’s rating to Baa3
      WHO says Sars-Cov-2 is still a killer virus, rejects 'losing potency' claim | Oneindia News

      "The decision to downgrade India's ratings reflects Moody's view that the country's policymaking institutions will be challenged in enacting and implementing policies which effectively mitigate the risks of a sustained period of relatively low growth, significant further deterioration in the general government fiscal position and stress in the financial sector, a statement from Moody's read.

      Moody's also lowered India's long term foreign currency bond and bank deposit ceilings to Baa2 and Baa3 from Baa1 and Baa2 respectively. "India faces a prolonged period of slower growth relative to the country's potential, rising debt, further weakening of debt affordability and persistent stress in parts of the financial system, all of which the country's policymaking institutions will be challenged to mitigate and contain," the statement also read.

      More MOODYS News

      Read more about:

      moodys india

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 8:34 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 2, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue