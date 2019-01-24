Mood of the Nation poll predicts BJP-led NDA to fall short of majority in LS polls

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: The India Today-Karvy Insights' Mood of the Nation poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance is expected to suffer loses in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Meanwhile, the survey predicts that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to increase its seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The survey also suggests that others will also increase their vote tally in the elections.

The NDA could get 35 percent vote share, while the UPA is likely to get 33 percent votes and the others will get 32 percent seats, says the survey. In terms of seats, the NDA will bag 237 seats, while the Congress-led UPA could win 166 seats. According to the survey, others are expected to remain victorious on 140 seats. As compared to previous elections, the NDA is expected to suffer a loss of 99 seats, while the Congress will gain 107 seats. According to the survey, the BJP alone ould win 202 seats, while the Congress is exptected to bag 97 seats.

The survey is conducted from December 28- January 8 with over 12,000 sample size. Face to face interviews are conducted for the survey. Currently, the BJP has 270 Members Parliament in the Lok Sabha, while the Congress has only 44 MPs.