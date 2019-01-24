Mood of the Nation poll predicts BJP-led NDA to fall short of majority in LS polls

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 24: The India Today-Karvy Insights' Mood of the Nation poll has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA alliance is expected to suffer loses in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Even if K Chandrasekhar Rao, Palaniswami, Jagan Reddy and Naveen Patnaik come together to lend support to the current NDA, the alliance will still fall short of the majority mark in front of the Mahagathbandhan.

The survey predicts a tally of 237 seats for the BJP-led NDA, down by 99 seats from its 336-seat sweep in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The UPA, on the other hand, is predicted to win 166 seats, a gain of 107 from its tally in 2014.

The survey predicts that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is likely to increase its seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The survey also suggests that others will also increase their vote tally in the elections.

The NDA could get 35 percent vote share, while the UPA is likely to get 33 percent votes and the others will get 32 percent seats, says the survey. In terms of seats, the NDA will bag 237 seats, while the Congress-led UPA could win 166 seats.

The survey is conducted from December 28- January 8 with over 12,000 sample size. Face to face interviews are conducted for the survey. Currently, the BJP has 270 Members Parliament in the Lok Sabha, while the Congress has only 44 MPs.

Since the last elections in 2014, NDA that enjoys a comfortable majority has lost some of its key allies like Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP.

The 543-member Lok Sabha has a majority mark of 272.