  • search
Trending Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mood of the Nation survey: Farm distress, unemployment biggest concern

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 24: A survey conducted by India Today Group-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) on about total of 12,141 people found that unemployment and farmers' distress to be the India's biggest concern. While 47 per cent of the respondents believe that the BJP government will be able to create more employment in its second term.

    Out of the 12,141 respondents surveyed in December 2019, 32 per cent of interviewed in 19 states expressed worry and anxiety over lack of enough employment opportunities while 19 per cent opted for 'don't know/can't say'.

    Mood of the Nation survey: Farm distress, unemployment biggest concern

    Respondents pointed economic issues as the major concern. Around 32 per cent identified unemployment as their biggest concern, followed by farmers' distress (15 per cent) and price rise (14 per cent). Ten per cent respondents were concerned about the economic slowdown as a whole.

    The poll also collected region-specific data shows as many as 55 percent of the respondents from Western region believe that employment scenario is going to get better in PM Modi's second term. With 43 per cent, respondents from the Eastern region were the least hopeful of a turnaround in the employment scenario. Forty-five and 47 per cent of the respondents from the South and North zones were hopeful of improvement in creation of jobs.

    BJP's 'anti-people, anti-labour' policies created catastrophic unemployment: RaGa supports Bandh

    According to the NSSO's periodic labour force survey (PLFS), the country's unemployment rate stood at a 45-year-high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18. It should be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral pitch in 2014 elections was centred around generating jobs and employment. He had promised to generate 10 million a year.

    The work for the Mood of the Nation poll spanned from December 21 to December 31, 2019. The survey was based on the random sampling method. The interview used the questionnaire method and the questions were asked face-to-face with respondents. The questions were translated into regional languages as well.

    More UNEMPLOYMENT News

    Read more about:

    unemployment survey farmers

    Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X