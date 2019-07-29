Months after Lok Sabha debacle, Mamata announces Trinamool's mass-outreach programme

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Kolkata, July 29: Months after the Trinamool Congress suffered a jolt in the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a mass-outreach programme for her party Trinamool Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said the elcted representatives of the Trinamool will visit 10,000 villages across the state in 100 days time.

"People can directly get in touch with us on the helpline number and the website and speak about issues affecting them. We will try and address them," Banerjee told reporters here after a meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs and senior functionaries.

"Over the next 100 days, more than 1,000 party leaders and workers will reach out to 10,000 villages in the state, spend days there with local people and try and address their grievances," she added.

This is precisely the first such interface after the election set back and also after the roping in of the political team of Prashant Kishor.

Prashant has been regularly visiting and holding meetings with both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Assembly elections in West Bengal is due in 2021.