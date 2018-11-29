  • search

Months after Bajwa Hug, Navjot Sidhu meets 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Aide

By
    New Delhi, Nov 29: Navjot Singh Sidhu has landed in yet another controversy on his second visit to Pakistan since September. This time, the cricketer-turned-politician has been posing with Khalistani Gopal Singh Chawla for a photo which has been uploaded by the latter on social media.

    Chawla posted the snap on his Facebook page, where he is seen standing next to Sidhu during the latter's visit to Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor.

    Months after Bajwa Hug, Navjot Sidhu meets 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Aide.ANI Image

    Chawla, a pro-Khalistani militant whose involvement is suspected in the recent attack on a Nirankari gathering in Amritsar, was among those invited for the Kartarpur ground-breaking ceremony in Pakistan.

    Also Read | Khalistan-Pak link out in open again: Chawla's presence at Kartarpur says it all

    The foundation stone of the route was laid down by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. The Kartarpur corridor along the India-Pakistan border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab. Once opened, it would allow Sikh pilgrims a direct access to the historic Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev died in 1539.

    In his 'personal capacity', Navjot Singh Sidhu had attended the Kartarpur foundation stone-laying ceremony, even as Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh was not in favour of his visit to Pakistan, having declined his own invitation citing the terrorism that Pakistan so regularly perpetrates from its soil onto India.

    Chawla's presence in Pakistan comes at a time when Khalistan separatist groups have already strategised and become active to use the route to push terrorism and separatist activities in India.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 13:11 [IST]
