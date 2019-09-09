  • search
    Month after abrogation of Article 370, 8 Lashkar terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore

    By Simran Kashyap
    Jammu, Sep 09: A month after the abrogation of Article 370, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested eight persons linked to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba in the Sopore district.

    Month after abrogation of Article 370, 8 Lashkar terrorists arrested in J&Ks Sopore

    Kashmir Zone Police said,'' Terror module of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in Sopore. Investigation under progress.''

    Security has been beefed up across Kashmir following intelligence inputs that Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is planning to carry out attacks.

    South India back on alert after Army picks up inputs of terror strike

    Early in the month, two Pakistani terrorists were arrested by the Army while they were infiltrating through the Line of Control (LoC) into Jammu and Kashmir. Nazneen Khokhar (25) and Khaleel Ahmed Kayani (36) were nabbed by army troops from the upper reaches of Gulmarg last week and being interrogated.

    The latest infiltration bid happened after government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constiution, stripping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakah.

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 23:12 [IST]
