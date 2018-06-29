English
  • Sports

Monsoon updates: SW Monsoon to cover entire country over next 2-3 days

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The southwest monsoon is set to cover the entire country in the next two days, almost a fortnight ahead of what it would normally take, even as it reached northwest India, including Delhi.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    "Generally, most of the country is covered by July 1, and only the northwestern-most part takes 15 days. This year, because of the western disturbance, we have a lot of rain in northwest India, which has helped in swift advancement of monsoon," said DS Pai, director for long-range forecasts at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    "The south-west monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the Gujarat region, most parts of east Rajasthan, some parts of West Rajasthan, entire Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab," the IMD said.

    IMDs satellite (June 29)
    IMDs satellite (June 29)

    "Conditions are favourable for further advance of the south-west monsoon into remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Rajasthan and thus the entire country during the next 2-3 days," the IMD added.

    IMDs satellite (June 29)
    IMDs satellite (June 29)

    The monsoon reached Kerala on June 28, three days ahead of the normal onset date. It pounded the western coast in the first half of the month.

    Last year the monsoon's arrival in Punjab and Haryana had been delayed by more than a week and it was only around July 12 that it had fully covered the two states.

    This year, however, it arrived a day before of its expected arrival in the two states. The maximum temperature continued to hover a few notches below normal for the second day on Thursday, settling in the range of 29-35 degrees Celsius.

    The monsoon, which was sluggish until last week, has revived and several parts of the country have been receiving rainfall. However, the overall monsoon deficiency across the country still stands at around minus 10 per cent.

    Of the four meteorological divisions of the country, only the southern peninsula has recorded 29 per cent more rains.

    The rainfall deficit was 29 and 24 per cent in east-northeast and northwest India respectively.

    Of the 36 meteorological sub-divisions in the country, 24 subdivisions have received "deficient" and "largely deficient rainfall".

    This means, less than 25 per cent of the country has received "normal" or "excess" rainfall.

    According to the IMD, India is likely to receive a "better monsoon" than it did in 2017, with the entire country expected to see "normal rainfall" between 96 to 104 percent from June to September, officials said.

    The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of schedule. It had advanced over eastern parts of the country on Tuesday last week before the hiatus. Weather officials said the break in monsoon's continuity, which would be 10-12 days, is a normal phenomenon.

    Read in Bengali: দুদিনের মধ্যে মৌসুমী বায়ু ছেয়ে যাবে সারা ভারতের আকাশে
    Read in Kannada: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕರಾವಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಂದುವರಿಯಲಿದೆ ಧಾರಾಕಾರ ಮಳೆ
    Read in Malayalam: കാലവര്‍ഷം ശക്തി പ്രാപിച്ചു.. വിവിധ സംസ്ഥാനങ്ങളില്‍ കനത്ത മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യത
    Read in Tamil: ஜில்லுனு ஒரு செய்தி : அடுத்த 2 அல்லது 3 நாட்களில் இந்தியா முழுவதும் மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு
    Read in Telugu: వెదర్ రిపోర్ట్: దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా విస్తరించనున్న రుతుపవనాలు
    Read in Gujarati: મોન્સુન અપડેટઃ આવતા 2-3 દિવસમાં દેશભરમાં દ.પ. ચોમાસુ સક્રિય
    Read more about:

    weather monsoon weather forecast

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue