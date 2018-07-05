New Delhi, July 5: With monsoon having covered entire nation well ahead of schedule, the weather in coastal parts of Gujarat is likely to remain rough in the next four days. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea during this period.

Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will witness increase in rainfall from July 6 onwards. The rainfall may see a rise even in central India between July 6 and July 8.

"The western part of the axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level passes through Anupgarh, Narnaul, Aligarh, Behraich and the eastern part continues to lie close to the foothills of the Himalayas..Forecast meteorological conditions indicate that a cyclonic circulation is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal coast around 6th July. Along with this, the eastern part of the monsoon trough is very likely to shift southwards and occupy a near normal position from 7th July," IMD's latest updates.

"Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next two days and over westcentral Arabian Sea during next 4 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the specified period," it added.

IMD prediction for this week had said that the entire country may see rise in rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rains at a few places and extremely heavy rains at isolated places over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

Several areas in Mumbai were left inundated after heavy rainfall lashed the city on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had then predicted a similar weather with intermittent rains for the next two days.

IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country, 17 days ahead of its normal onset date.

The four-month monsoon season normally begins from June 1 and ends on September 30.

This year, the monsoon touched Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1. It battered the western coast in the first half of June.

