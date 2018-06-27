Monsoon updates: Respite from rain in Mumbai; Showers likely in Delhi between June 28-30

After heavy rains in Mumbai on June 24-25, the situation is likely to get better with moderate predicted for today. The Indian Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain over the north Konkan and Gujarat regions, with extra heavy rain likely at isolated places in these regions.

Meanwhile, the South West Monsoon is likely to reach Delhi by June 28-30. The pre-monsoon thunderstorm activity has already commenced over parts of northwest India, said IMD's latest weather update.

"Southwest monsoon further advanced into some more parts of Odisha, remaining parts of West Bengal and most parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat State; remaining parts

of Maharashtra; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and south east Rajasthan during next 48 hours," said IMD's weather update.

"Advance of southwest monsoon is likely over most parts of northwest India including Delhi during 28th-30th June," it added.

The IMD bulletin has also warned that conditions in the Arabian Sea would be rough due to revival of monsoon activity.

There was respite from rains for residents of Mumbai on Tuesday even as the death toll due to the heavy downpour in the last 48 hours climbed to 7. Although there have been intermittent showers in some areas, the situation is far better than what it was on Monday. From Sunday evening to Monday evening Mumbai received 231.4 mm rain.

There were fears that if heavy rains continue then the high tide which occured at 11.16 am on Tuesday may worsen the situation. But since the downpour had eased there was not much impact that the high tide had on the city and life seemed to be returning to normalcy in the metropolitan city.

