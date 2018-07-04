Monsoon updates: Rains to intensify over coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra between July 6-8

New Delhi, July 4: With vigorous Monsoon conditions prevailing all across India, rains are likely to intensify along Coastal Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka. Between July 6 and July 8, the monsoon showers are also likely to lash central India, West Bengal, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IMD report suggested.

"The western part of the axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ganganagar, Hissar, Shahjhenpur , Gorakhpur and the eastern part lies close to the foothills of the Himalayas. Forecast meteorological conditions indicate that a cyclonic circulation is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west Bengal coast around 6th July. Along with this, the eastern part of the monsoon trough is very likely to shift southwards and occupy a near normal position from 7th July," IMD latest weather update said.

"Consequent changes in the monsoon flow pattern is very likely to cause an increase in rainfall over Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from 6th July and over central India from 8th July," it added.

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its suburban areas on Tuesday. Following the heavy spells at regular intervals over the last 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of likely heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad areas for Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rains in Mumbai for the next 24 hours. On Tuesday, the eastern suburbs received the most rainfall with the highest level in Kurla at 208mm till 3pm, followed by Vikhroli (192mm) and N ward (184mm). In the city area, F North ward recorded 176mm rainfall, with Dharavi and Wadala at 174mm and 172mm respectively.

Heavy rains at isolated places are also expected in the next few days over north Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand,Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoramand Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka.

