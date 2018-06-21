English

Monsoon updates: Rainfall to revive after June 24

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The was weak for the last one week, but is expected to pick up again from June 24 onwards, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) latest weather update. The southwest monsoon had weakened after remaining "very active" during the first half of June. The India Meteorological Department said the "lull" in monsoon activity is normal.

    File photo
    File photo (Image courtesy - PTI)

    "The Southwest Monsoon could not advance further since last one week due to weak monsoon flow in associations with (a) weak cross equatorial flow (ii) Unfavorable location of active phase of Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) (iii) an equatorial eastwards propagating oscillations which lay over central & east Pacific Ocean, Western Hemisphere and Africa and (iv) development of low pressure system over northwest pacific Ocean," IMD's Wednesday morning's bulletin said.

    "However, the monsoon circulation is likely to improve from around 24th June with (i) expected movement of active phase of Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) to west Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Arabian Sea during next 2-3 days and (ii) developmentof cyclonic circulations over
    eastern India leading to strengthening of easterlies winds over Gangetic plains. As a result, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to further advance over remaining parts of Assam, some more parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand, Bihar and MadhyaPradesh between 23rd to 25th June," it added.

    IMDs Satellite image
    IMD's Satellite image

    The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset and, over the past a few days, it has battered parts of the western coast and the northeast.

    Odisha and other parts of east India would start receiving "good" rainfall from June 23-24 while Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and other parts of the southern peninsula from June 26, reports quoted an IMD official as saying.

    According to the IMD's prediction on distribution of rainfall this monsoon, the central India will get 'normal' rainfall but the southern Peninsula - Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry - may get 'below normal' rainfall.

    IMDs Satellite image
    IMD's Satellite image

    The north-east India is expected to get least rainfall (below normal) during the period. The monthly rainfall over the country as whole is likely to be 101% of its Long Period Average (LPA) during July, and 94% of the LPA during August - both with a model error of plus or minus 9%.

    Anything between 90%-96% of the LPA is considered "below normal" while rainfall in the range of 96%-104% of the LPA is considered "normal." Also, rainfall is considered "deficient" if it ranges below 90% of the LPA, and "above normal" if it falls between 104%-110% cent of the LPA. Above 110% of the LPA is considered "excess" rainfall.

    Read more about:

    weather monsoon weather forecast

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue