Monsoon updates: Rain fury to continue over Northwest India for next 48 hours

New Delhi, July 10: The India Meteorological Department forecast today that monsoon rains over north and central India would pick up in the next 4-5 days, even as heavy rainfall continued to hammer coastal Maharashtra and Goa.

The rains in Mumbai were the highest recorded this season. It forced schools and colleges to remain shut.

The downpour flooded several roads, leading to traffic jams which decelerated the pace of the maximum city. People were seen negotiating their way through knee-deep water.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal around July 13 and become more marked thereafter.

"Ongoing active monsoon conditions are very likely to continue over central India and south peninsula during next 5-6 days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of northwest India during next 48 hours. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over east and northeast India during next 4-5 days," it said.

It has issued a red-coloured warning for Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat for tomorrow and for west Madhya Pradesh on July 11.

The Met department has a four colour-coded warning system and red signifies extreme weather events.

According to the IMD, monsoon deficiency in the country is 9 per cent. East and northeast India recorded a deficiency of 24 per cent, while northwest and central India recorded 8 and 5 per cent respectively.

The southern peninsula has recorded 10 per cent more rainfall that the normal.

