Monsoon Updates: 88 died in Kerala floods in one week

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held multiple review meetings with senior officials on Sunday and later told reporters that though the rains had subsided in the state, people should remain vigilant. About 2.51 lakh people have been shifted to 1,639 relief camps, officials said. At least 2,966 houses have been damaged completely. Hundreds of people are still stranded at Attapadi, a group of tribal hamlets in Palakkad District. Officials said most of the hamlets are deep inside the forest area and there are no proper roadways there. They also said that nearly eight to ten hamlets have been totally cut-off from the main roads and the adverse weather was affecting rescue operations. In Puthumala in Wayanad, where another landslide had wrecked havoc, 10 bodies had been recovered and seven people are said to be missing, Wayanad Collector A R Ajayakumar told the media earlier in the day. Vadakara in Kozhikode district recorded 21 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state as of 8.30 AM Sunday, followed by Kodungallur in Thrissur (19.9) and Perinthalmanna in Malappuram (13.8), the IMD said.