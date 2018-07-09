Monsoon Updates: IMD warns of heavy rain for next 5 days

New Delhi, July 9: In its latest weather alert, the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in over central belt of India for next 4-5 days.

According to the IMD statement, rainfall is likely to hit places over Konkan and Goa, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Telangana.

" A cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and neighbourhood; east-west shear zone runs around latitude 19°N over Indian region and eastern end of monsoon trough extends upto eastcentral Bay of Bengal," it said.

"Under the influence of above systems fairly wide spread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over central belt of India and fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over northwest and east during next during next 4¬5 days," it added.

"A low pressure area likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 13th July," it further added.

IMD scientist Ajay Kumar said, "The formation of a low-pressure area over northwest Bengal and the adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, and the active monsoon current over the Konkan coast has led to more moisture incursion, leading to rain over Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan".

"For the next five days, rainfall intensity is expected to increase over Mumbai and surrounding areas, as the low pressure system on the east coast is likely to intensify the offshore trough extending from Gujarat to Kerala, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday," he added.

