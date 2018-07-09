  • search

Monsoon Updates: IMD warns of heavy rain for next 5 days


    New Delhi, July 9: In its latest weather alert, the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in over central belt of India for next 4-5 days.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    According to the IMD statement, rainfall is likely to hit places over Konkan and Goa, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and Telangana.

    " A cyclonic circulation over north Odisha and neighbourhood; east-west shear zone runs around latitude 19°N over Indian region and eastern end of monsoon trough extends upto eastcentral Bay of Bengal," it said.

    IMDs satellite image
    IMD's satellite image

    "Under the influence of above systems fairly wide spread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over central belt of India and fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over northwest and east during next during next 4¬5 days," it added.

    "A low pressure area likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 13th July," it further added.

    IMDs satellite image
    IMD's satellite image

    IMD scientist Ajay Kumar said, "The formation of a low-pressure area over northwest Bengal and the adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, and the active monsoon current over the Konkan coast has led to more moisture incursion, leading to rain over Mumbai and other parts of north Konkan".

    "For the next five days, rainfall intensity is expected to increase over Mumbai and surrounding areas, as the low pressure system on the east coast is likely to intensify the offshore trough extending from Gujarat to Kerala, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall till Wednesday," he added.

    Read in Bengali: পাঁচ দিন ভারী থেকে অতি ভারী বৃষ্টিপাতের সতর্কবার্তা
    Read in Kannada: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕರಾವಳಿ, ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆ
    Read in Malayalam: മുംബൈ നഗരത്തിൽ കനത്ത മഴ; ഗതാഗതം താറുമാറായി; ബുധനാഴ്ച വരെ മഴ തുടരുമെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം
    Read in Telugu: రానున్న 5 రోజుల్లో అక్కడ భారీ వర్షాలు, ఏపీ-తెలంగాణలోను
    Read in Gujarati: મોન્સુન અપડેટઃ આવતા 5 દિવસ ભારે વરસાદની હવામાન ખાતાની ચેતવણી
