Monsoon updates: Heavy to very heavy rain likely over Coastal Karnataka

New Delhi, June 30: India Meteorological Department (IMD) report predicted that heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and Coastal Karnataka on Saturday.

Also, heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Sub­-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala, as per the latest bulletin IMD.

Heavy rain observed at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala from 0830 hrs IST to 0830 hours IST of Friday.

Southwest monsoon further advanced into remaining parts of Gujarat state, Rajasthan and the north Arabian Sea. Thus, the southwest monsoon has covered the entire country, the 29th June 2018.

The monsoon trough which is currently seen to the south of its normal position is likely to shift northwards towards the foothills of the Himalayas from 1st July to 6th July. As a result, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce over central India and increase along the foothills regions on 1st & 2nd July.

According to the IMD, India is likely to receive a "better monsoon" than it did in 2017, with the entire country expected to see "normal rainfall" between 96 to 104 per cent from June to September, officials said. The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of schedule.

It had advanced over eastern parts of the country on Tuesday last week before the hiatus. Weather officials said the break in monsoon's continuity, which would be 10-12 days, is a normal phenomenon.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day