Monsoon updates: Heavy rains likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh

With the advancement of Southwest Monsoon further towards West Rajasthan and Kutch. Now the country has come under the grip of Southwest Monsoon totally.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) report on Sunday predicted that the monsoon trough has shifted northwards on July 1st. It is likely to shift further northwards towards the foothills of the Himalayas and remain there during 01­06th July.

''Consequently, rainfall activity is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, Western Himalayan region and northeastern states on 1st, 2nd and 3rd July,'' it further added.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, Rain/thundershowers at most places

over Jammu & Kashmir, Konkan & Goa, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka; at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

