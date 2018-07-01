English
  • Sports

Monsoon updates: Heavy rains likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your daily news briefing
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    With the advancement of Southwest Monsoon further towards West Rajasthan and Kutch. Now the country has come under the grip of Southwest Monsoon totally.

    Monsoon updates: Heavy rains likely over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) report on Sunday predicted that the monsoon trough has shifted northwards on July 1st. It is likely to shift further northwards towards the foothills of the Himalayas and remain there during 01­06th July.

    ''Consequently, rainfall activity is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, Western Himalayan region and northeastern states on 1st, 2nd and 3rd July,'' it further added.

    Monsoon updates: Heavy rains over UP

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, Rain/thundershowers at most places
    over Jammu & Kashmir, Konkan & Goa, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, at a few places over Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra and North Interior Karnataka; at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

    Read in Bengali: উত্তরের রাজ্যগুলিতে ভারী বৃষ্টির পূর্বাভাস
    Read in Kannada: ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ, ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಾಧಾರಣ
    Read in Malayalam: മുംബൈയിൽ കനത്ത മഴ തുടരും; കേരളത്തിൽ ഒറ്റപ്പെട്ട മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യത
    Read in Tamil: உத்தரப்பிரதேசம், பஞ்சாப், பீகார் மாநிலங்களில் தீவிரமடையும் தென்மேற்கு பருவமழை
    Read in Telugu: మాన్సూన్ అప్‌డేట్స్: యూపీ, బీహార్ భారీ వర్ష సూచన
    Read more about:

    monsoon weather rains

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue