Monsoon updates: Heavy rains to continue along western coast, fishermen warned

New Delhi, July 7: The rainfall has been particularly heavy along the Arabian sea coastline and the IMD said that it may continue pouring for next 3-4 days. Its raining heavily even in other parts on India as the South Western monsoon has now covered the entire nation.

Weat Bengal and Odisha are witnessing rain due to the 'influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal', said the latest IMD weather update.

Chhattisgarh, parts of Central India and north peninsular India may also witness increased rainfall activity in the next 3-4 days, IMD update said.

"The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Amritsar, Chandigarh, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Nawada, Bankura, Digha and then East-southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal," IMD's weather update on July 6 (9 pm) said.

"Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over central Arabian Sea during next 3-4 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the specified period," it added.

On July 6, the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Panaji, issued warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Saturday and Sunday in Goa. Goa experienced heavy rainfall across the state since Thursday night, which has seen many parts of the state flooded and key roads including parts of highways submerged in ankle deep waters. This affected normal life in Goa on Friday. Even several parts of the capital saw flooding, disrupting traffic flow on Friday morning. IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into the seas for the next 24 hours.

