  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Monsoon Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Uttarakhand in next two days

    By Staff
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 13: The death toll in Kerala rose to to 88 on Tuesday, while in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, 116 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon fury, as per official data.

    The flooded coastline in the north of Kochi, Kerala
    The flooded coastline in the north of Kochi, Kerala

    Stay tuned for all the UPDATES on Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra rains

    Newest First Oldest First
    6:29 PM, 13 Aug
    Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun during next 48 hours, an India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, alert says.
    3:59 PM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people.
    3:45 PM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired state Cabinet Meeting today and announced Rs. 6813 crore assistance for the flood-affected persons of the state; Rs. 4708 crore for Kolhapur, Sangli & Satara & Rs. 2105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik & rest of the affected districts.
    2:23 PM, 13 Aug
    Kerala
    The weather office on Tuesday issued fresh red alert for Kerala with rains battering the central districts. The alert was issued for Idukki, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts as CM visited Wayanad and Malappuram (in north Kerala), that have borne the brunt of monsoon rains, and assured people that his government will do everything to alleviate their sufferings.
    1:37 PM, 13 Aug
    Independence Day celebrations to be a low-key affair in flood-hit areas of Karnataka. DCs have reportedly been instructed to celebrate I-day in a simple manner.
    1:36 PM, 13 Aug
    Noushad, a cloth vendor in Kochi, donated new clothes kept for Eid sale to flood-affected people of the region, says,'My intention was to help people, by God's grace video went viral. Some ppl from Dubai called me saying they change their Eid plans and gave money to relief fund'.
    1:26 PM, 13 Aug
    Flood victims of Katuru village of Mundagod taluk of Uttara Kannada district took BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde to task. Victims forced the MP to inspect flood-hit areas.
    1:24 PM, 13 Aug
    BSY to announce a special package for Hegalagatti village in Shivamogga. CM instructs officials to prepare a report on damages caused by floods.
    1:24 PM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka
    Stranded residents at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru who were rescued by Indian Army tied ‘rakhis’ to the soldiers and gave them an emotional send-off.
    1:23 PM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    Indian Air Force (IAF) today provided relief material to flood-affected people in Shirol block of Kolhapur.
    1:23 PM, 13 Aug
    Air Marshal SK Ghotia: Rescue operations are underway since 8th August. Currently, operations are underway in Hampi, people are being rescued&being taken to Vijayanagar. We have appointed the base commander of Belagavi Air Force camp as the task force commander.
    1:22 PM, 13 Aug
    Odisha
    Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes.
    1:22 PM, 13 Aug
    Congress MP from the constituency Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at St. Jude’s Shrine, Chundale, today.
    10:37 AM, 13 Aug
    Kerala
    88 people have died in 14 districts of Kerala since 8th August due to floods; 40 reported missing.
    10:36 AM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in Shivamogga on flood-situation in the state: Today I will meet local MLAs in Shivamogga and discuss the situation. I request Government of India to release 10,000 crore immediately
    10:36 AM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on flood-situation in the state: Situation is very bad. Home Minister Amit Shah & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also conducted inspection. Loss of over 50,000 cr in the state. On 16th Aug, I'm going to Delhi to meet PM regarding this
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Odisha
    Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes.
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Maharashtra
    Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43. 3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people.
    9:22 AM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka
    In Shivamogga, CM BS Yediyurappa visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land.
    9:21 AM, 13 Aug
    Kerala
    85 people have died in 14 districts of Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing
    9:20 AM, 13 Aug
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram; he will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today
    9:20 AM, 13 Aug
    Karnataka
    48 people have lost their lives and 12 people are missing, due to floods in the state
    8:31 AM, 13 Aug
    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the flood-affected areas in the district on Tuesday. He is scheduled to reach Karipur at 9 a.m. and proceed to Sultan Bathery in a helicopter. He will return to Edakkara in the afternoon and visit Bhoothanam and other areas devastated by the floods.
    3:11 AM, 13 Aug
    The death toll in Kerala rose to to 83 on Monday, while in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, 116 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon fury, as per official data. Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains. In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district.
    3:11 AM, 13 Aug
    In Odisha, an elderly woman was killed and her daughter-in-law seriously injured when a wall of their house collapsed in Kalahandi district, as fresh rains lashed several parts of the state on Monday, with a threat of flood looming large, officials said. The state had been pounded by rains last week, too, claiming four lives and affecting at least nine districts in south and west Odisha. Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed in a lightning strike in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday,police said.
    3:10 AM, 13 Aug
    In Maharashtra, the death toll increased to 43 on Monday and as on Sunday nearly 4.48 lakh people were evacuated from flood-hit areas, including 4.04 lakh from Kolhapur and Sangli, officials said, adding that 761 villages in 69 taluks have been affected by floods. They were shifted to 372 temporary camps and shelters. In Gujarat where nearly 31 people have died in rain-related incidents in the last five days, efforts are on to trace and rescue fishermen of two missing boats. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the IAF, state disaster response forces and local administration are providing relief and conducting rescue operations in states hit by monsoon fury.
    3:10 AM, 13 Aug
    In Karnataka, 80 taluks in 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains, and the state government has put the death toll at 42 and those missing at 12. The state on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to those who have lost their houses completely in the floods and landslides, to take up construction work, Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses were damaged and Rs 5,000 monthly to those staying in rental accommodations till their houses are ready. Due to the deluge, a total of 5,81,702 people have been evacuated till Saturday evening and 1,168 relief camps opened where 3,27,354 people are taking shelter.
    3:10 AM, 13 Aug
    The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway-4, which was closed near Kolhapur in Maharashtra for the last six days, was partially opened for traffic on Monday after the flood waters receded and thousands of stranded trucks carrying essential commodities were allowed to move. Traffic movement was also allowed between Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka.
    9:28 PM, 12 Aug
    83 people died in the last five days in various districts of Kerala due to floods.
    READ MORE

    More MONSOON News

    Read more about:

    monsoon rains kerala karnataka

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue