Monsoon Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Uttarakhand in next two days

India

New Delhi, Aug 13: The death toll in Kerala rose to to 88 on Tuesday, while in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, 116 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon fury, as per official data.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places especially in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Dehradun during next 48 hours, an India Meteorological Department, Dehradun, alert says. Maharashtra #MaharashtraFloods: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people. pic.twitter.com/pPw3Anz9Zu — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired state Cabinet Meeting today and announced Rs. 6813 crore assistance for the flood-affected persons of the state; Rs. 4708 crore for Kolhapur, Sangli & Satara & Rs. 2105 crore for Konkan region, Nashik & rest of the affected districts. Kerala The weather office on Tuesday issued fresh red alert for Kerala with rains battering the central districts. The alert was issued for Idukki, Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts as CM visited Wayanad and Malappuram (in north Kerala), that have borne the brunt of monsoon rains, and assured people that his government will do everything to alleviate their sufferings. Independence Day celebrations to be a low-key affair in flood-hit areas of Karnataka. DCs have reportedly been instructed to celebrate I-day in a simple manner. Noushad, a cloth vendor in Kochi, donated new clothes kept for Eid sale to flood-affected people of the region, says,'My intention was to help people, by God's grace video went viral. Some ppl from Dubai called me saying they change their Eid plans and gave money to relief fund'. Flood victims of Katuru village of Mundagod taluk of Uttara Kannada district took BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde to task. Victims forced the MP to inspect flood-hit areas. BSY to announce a special package for Hegalagatti village in Shivamogga. CM instructs officials to prepare a report on damages caused by floods. Karnataka Stranded residents at Mudigere in Chikkamagaluru who were rescued by Indian Army tied ‘rakhis’ to the soldiers and gave them an emotional send-off. Maharashtra Indian Air Force (IAF) today provided relief material to flood-affected people in Shirol block of Kolhapur. Air Marshal SK Ghotia: Rescue operations are underway since 8th August. Currently, operations are underway in Hampi, people are being rescued&being taken to Vijayanagar. We have appointed the base commander of Belagavi Air Force camp as the task force commander. Odisha Odisha: Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes. pic.twitter.com/0nyhaGRXUK — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recedes. I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent.



ಸಂಸದ ರಾಘವೇಂದ್ರ, ಶಾಸಕ ಅರಗ ಜ್ಞಾನೇಂದ್ರ, ವಿಧಾನ ಪರಿಷತ್ ಸದಸ್ಯರಾದ ರುದ್ರೇಗೌಡ, ಆಯನೂರು ಮಂಜುನಾಥ್ ಈ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಾಜರಿದ್ದರು. pic.twitter.com/6hYM0CWZop — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) August 13, 2019 In Shivamogga, CM BS Yediyurappa visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land. Kerala 85 people have died in 14 districts of #Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing pic.twitter.com/7HFCJLpy5N — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 85 people have died in 14 districts of Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram; he will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today pic.twitter.com/kEopxCXT3T — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram; he will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today Karnataka 48 people have lost their lives and 12 people are missing, due to floods in the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will visit the flood-affected areas in the district on Tuesday. He is scheduled to reach Karipur at 9 a.m. and proceed to Sultan Bathery in a helicopter. He will return to Edakkara in the afternoon and visit Bhoothanam and other areas devastated by the floods. The death toll in Kerala rose to to 83 on Monday, while in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra, 116 people have lost their lives so far due to monsoon fury, as per official data. Nearly 125 people stranded on a road washed away by floods in Gujarat's Kutch district were rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF), while in Karnataka and Maharashtra works have started to repair roads damaged by landslides and heavy rains. In the hill state of Uttarakhand, which is being lashed by heavy rains, six persons, including a woman and her nine-month-old daughter, were buried alive in landslides in three different villages in Chamoli district. In Odisha, an elderly woman was killed and her daughter-in-law seriously injured when a wall of their house collapsed in Kalahandi district, as fresh rains lashed several parts of the state on Monday, with a threat of flood looming large, officials said. The state had been pounded by rains last week, too, claiming four lives and affecting at least nine districts in south and west Odisha. Four persons, including a minor girl, were killed in a lightning strike in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Monday,police said. In Maharashtra, the death toll increased to 43 on Monday and as on Sunday nearly 4.48 lakh people were evacuated from flood-hit areas, including 4.04 lakh from Kolhapur and Sangli, officials said, adding that 761 villages in 69 taluks have been affected by floods. They were shifted to 372 temporary camps and shelters. In Gujarat where nearly 31 people have died in rain-related incidents in the last five days, efforts are on to trace and rescue fishermen of two missing boats. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the IAF, state disaster response forces and local administration are providing relief and conducting rescue operations in states hit by monsoon fury. In Karnataka, 80 taluks in 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains, and the state government has put the death toll at 42 and those missing at 12. The state on Monday announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to those who have lost their houses completely in the floods and landslides, to take up construction work, Rs 1 lakh to those whose houses were damaged and Rs 5,000 monthly to those staying in rental accommodations till their houses are ready. Due to the deluge, a total of 5,81,702 people have been evacuated till Saturday evening and 1,168 relief camps opened where 3,27,354 people are taking shelter. The Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway-4, which was closed near Kolhapur in Maharashtra for the last six days, was partially opened for traffic on Monday after the flood waters receded and thousands of stranded trucks carrying essential commodities were allowed to move. Traffic movement was also allowed between Kolhapur and Belgaum in Karnataka. 83 people died in the last five days in various districts of Kerala due to floods.

Maharashtra In Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting at Kolhapur with various officials and agencies to review the flood situation in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and instructed agencies to undertake various measures for food, drinking water, healthcare, shelter and coordination. Maharashtra A total of 267 temporary camps were set up and 43 teams of multiple agencies are deployed in flood-relief. As many as 125 boats have been deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur districts. Kerala The India Meteorological Department (IMD) this morning issued a red alert for Kerala’s Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts, along with an orange alert for Thrissur, Palakkad, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod. Karnataka Meanwhile, in Karnataka over 43,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army officials. Kerala Kerala government declares holiday for all schools across the state today due to heavy rains. Karnataka Mysuru to Madikeri and Mysuru to HD Kote routes have been closed due to heavy rains and flooding: Karnataka transport department. Himachal Pradesh India Meteorological Dept (IMD), Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla. (valid till 11 am). Karnataka Karnataka: One person drowned in Kapila river near Kokkada area of Belthangady Taluk in Mangaluru, yesterday. Kerala Two bodies have been recovered from Meppadi in Wayanad district, where a landslide occurred yesterday. Maharashtra 12 rescue teams of Navy left last night for Sangli by road after airlift was aborted due to unfavorable weather conditions in Kolhapur and Sangli. Police escorts were provided for a green corridor till Sangli. Kerala The Kerala CMO announces the forecast for the state: Moderate to heavy rainfall with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam & Thrissur districts. Karnataka 9 people have died in the flood-affected state, till date. 16875 people and 3010 animals have been shifted to 272 relief camps opened in the state. Kerala The death toll has gone up to 20 with many reported missing as water-logging forced the closure of Kochi international airport till Sunday. Karnataka Railway PRO:All Mail/Express trains will be stopped at all stations b/w Bijapur-Gadag in Karnataka to pick up stranded passengers.Instructions issued to stations.Maharashtra is expected to release more water from dams of Krishna and Bhima river. Bijapur and Bagalkot district will be affected. Mysore Nanjangud road has been blocked due to water release from Kabini dam. Kerala Traffic movement through Pattambi bridge stopped, after the bridge was flooded due to overflow of Bharathappuzha river. Traffic movement on Pattambi bridge stopped in Palakkad district due to flooding. Kerala Landslide in Wayanad: 54 people have been rescued by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) from Puthumala near Meppadi in Wayanad. Approximately 100 people have been rescued so far. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operation in Kolhapur. Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda to visit Kodagu in Karnataka to review the flood situation today. According to the reports, this is first time in recent history that Kapila river that flows through Mysuru district will carry 1.50 lakh cusecs water. Vehicular movement through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar has been closed following heavy rainfall in Waynad district in Kerala. Karnataka Srikanta Prasad, Superintendent Engineer, Kabini Circle: 10,00,00 cusec of water has been released from Kabini Dam, 1,50,00 cusec of water released from Taraka Dam and 1,00,00 cusec of water released from Nagu Dam. Chhattisgarh At least 15 people were rescued from the Gudra nullah which after it was flooded following heavy rains. Karnataka Indian Air Force teams carry out flood relief operations in Belagavi. A total of 25 civilians have been rescued by winching from Roggi, Halolli, Udhagatti and Girdal. Around 475 food packets along with drinking water dropped in affected areas. Maharashtra More than 500 passengers stranded in Kolhapur's Kini village, due to heavy rains in the region. Kerala 60 people have been rescued by NDRF personnel from Puthumala near Meppadi in landslide-hit Wayanad. Karnataka #KarnatakaFloods: CM BS Yediyurappa conducts aerial survey of flood affected areas in Jamkhandi Taluka pic.twitter.com/cnsyzbtR71 — Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) August 9, 2019 Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited relief camps in Mudhol today. Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan conducted a review meeting to discuss the disaster management measure being taken during Kerala floods. Two baby elephants were washed away in Kuttampuzha village in Ernakulam district.