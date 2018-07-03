Monsoon updates: Heavy rainfall expected in northern states

New Delhi, July 3: As monsoon continues move northwards, 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' is expected to occur in several parts of the northern Indian states. The latest update comes after the IMD said last week that the monsoon had covered the entire country.

According to the weather department, heavy to very-heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rains at isolated places, are very likely over Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh.

"The monsoon trough likely to shift slightly further northwards during next 24 hours and remain there during next 2-3 days," IMD latest weather update said.

"Consequently, rainfall activity is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, Western Himalayan region with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over foothill-regions of Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Meghalaya during next 24 hours," it added.

Heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are very likely today over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya, the weather office said in a statement.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely today at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Heavy rains at isolated places are also expected today over north Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and coastal Karnataka.

For today, the IMD said heavy to very heavy rains, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, are likely over Assam and Meghalaya.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected for tomorrow at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Heavy rains at isolated places are expected tomorrow over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, north Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, it said.

The IMD, in its warning for Wednesday, said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya and Konkan and Goa.

It said heavy rains are also expected on Wednesday at isolated places over SubHimalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat region, central Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka.

For Thursday, it predicted that heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, and coastal Karnataka.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs

