Monsoon updates: Extremely heavy rainfalls very likely at isolated places over Konkan,Goa

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rainfalls very likely at isolated places over Konkan and Goa on Tuesday, according to India Meteorological Department.

As per the weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region and Saurashtra.

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places over East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Tamilnadu and Kerala and heavy rain at isolated

places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.

A good pressure area lies over north Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood. The system is very likely to move west-northwestwards marked low across Central India, thereby enhancing the rainfall over Central India during next 48 hours.

Another low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood around 19th July.

The monsoon trough continues to run south of its normal position and extends upto 2.1 Km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.