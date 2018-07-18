Monsoon updates: Extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places very likely over West Madhya Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department.

As per the latest weather bulletin, heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Gujarat Region, Saurashtra and Konkan Goa.

Also, heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala and heavy rain at isolated places very likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Assam & Meghalaya, interior Karnataka and Ghat of Tamilnadu.

The well marked low-pressure area now lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining southeast Uttar Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. The system is very likely to move west ­northwestwards.

The monsoon trough continues to run to the south of its normal position and extends upto 2.1 Km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height.

Under the influence of the above systems, the enhanced rainfall activity over the parts of central India likely to continue for another 48 hours.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal neighbourhood around 21st July.