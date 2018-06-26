English

Monsoon updates: Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat

Posted By:
    Pre­-monsoon thunderstorm activity is very likely to commence over parts of northwest India from 26th June. Subsequently, the advance of southwest monsoon is also likely over parts of northwest India including Delhi during 28th June-­1st July.

    : Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat (Representative image)
    : Extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat (Representative image)

    Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat State; remaining parts of Maharashtra; some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; remaining parts of Odisha, West Bengal, some more parts of Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of East Uttar Pradesh and south-east Rajasthan during next 48 hours.

    As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, on June 26, heavy to very heavy rain at few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat Region; Heavy to very heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Konkan and  Goa, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha.

    IMDs satellite image of position of clouds over India (June 26)
    IMD's satellite image of position of clouds over India (June 26)

    Heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra & Kutch, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Bihar.

    Extremely heavy rain occurred at isolated places over Gujarat Region; heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and heavy rain occurred at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra from 0830 to 1730 hours IST on Monday.

    INSAT multi spectral rainfall map
    INSAT multi spectral rainfall map

    According to Skymet report, during the last 24 hours, Monsoon remained vigorous over South Gujarat and Konkan & Goa; while active Monsoon conditions were witnessed over West Bengal, Sikkim, North Odisha and Coastal Karnataka.

    According to the IMD, India is likely to receive a "better monsoon" than it did in 2017, with the entire country expected to see "normal rainfall" between 96 to 104 percent from June to September, officials said. The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of schedule. It had advanced over eastern parts of the country on Tuesday last week before the hiatus. Weather officials said the break in monsoon's continuity, which would be 10-12 days, is a normal phenomenon.

    Read more about:

    monsoon mumbai weather forecast weather

