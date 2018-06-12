Monsoon update: South-west monsoon to pause for a week from Thursday, heavy rainfall in NE

Ongoing monsoon will progress normally during the next two days, but then there will be 'pause' for a week from Thursday onwards. It will, however, not affect the normal date of onset of monsoon in Delhi. The IMD has issued a 48-hour warning of 'enhanced rainfall' in the northeastern states during this period.

The IMD's bulletin on Tuesday predicted that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Marathwada, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, most parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and some more parts of Assam & Meghalaya. The Northern Limit of Monsoon will pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia, Bhavanipatna, Puri,

Kolkata, Sohra and North Lakhimpur.

''Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Odisha, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal and Northeastern States and some parts of West Bengal & Sikkim during next 48 hours. Thereafter no further advance likely during next one week due to the probable weakening of monsoon flow,'' said the IMD.

Meanwhile, the precipitation activity across the state was likely to increase in the coming 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'heavy rainfall' at a few places with very 'heavy rain' at isolated places were likely over Kerala, 'heavy to very heavy rain' at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Coastal Karnataka and 'heavy rain' at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Vidarbha, south Konkan & Goa and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning were likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

''Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Goa­Karnataka­Kerala coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' it further added.

Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra.

