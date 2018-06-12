English

Monsoon update: South-west monsoon to pause for a week from Thursday, heavy rainfall in NE

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ongoing monsoon will progress normally during the next two days, but then there will be 'pause' for a week from Thursday onwards. It will, however, not affect the normal date of onset of monsoon in Delhi. The IMD has issued a 48-hour warning of 'enhanced rainfall' in the northeastern states during this period.

    Monsoon update: South-west monsoon to pause for a week from Thursday, heavy rainfall in NE

    The IMD's bulletin on Tuesday predicted that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Marathwada, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, most parts of northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and some more parts of Assam & Meghalaya. The Northern Limit of Monsoon will pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia, Bhavanipatna, Puri,
    Kolkata, Sohra and North Lakhimpur.

    IMDs satellite image showing position of clouds over India
    IMD's satellite image showing position of clouds over India

    ''Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Odisha, remaining parts of northwest Bay of Bengal and Northeastern States and some parts of West Bengal & Sikkim during next 48 hours. Thereafter no further advance likely during next one week due to the probable weakening of monsoon flow,'' said the IMD.

    Meanwhile, the precipitation activity across the state was likely to increase in the coming 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

    heavy rainfall in NE
    IMD's satellite image shows multi spectacular rainfall

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'heavy rainfall' at a few places with very 'heavy rain' at isolated places were likely over Kerala, 'heavy to very heavy rain' at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Coastal Karnataka and 'heavy rain' at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal & Sikkim, Vidarbha, south Konkan & Goa and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

    The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning were likely at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.

    ''Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Goa­Karnataka­Kerala coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' it further added.

    Monsoon has already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra.

    Read more about:

    monsoon rainfall imd weather

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue