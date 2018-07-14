  • search

Monsoon update: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat region

    Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Gujarat region on Saturday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) weather bulletin. Heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan and Goa.

    Monsoon update: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat region (Representative image)
    Monsoon update: Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Gujarat region (Representative image)

    IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Saurashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala. And heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, North Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu.

    Monsoon weather: INSAT 3D Image provided by IMD
    Monsoon weather: INSAT 3D Image provided by IMD

    As per the bulletin, a low-pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Another low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 19th July. The monsoon trough is very likely to remain in its near normal position and continue to be active in the coming 5­-6 days.

    INSAT Multispectral rainfall map provided by IMD
    INSAT Multispectral rainfall map provided by IMD

    Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls observed at isolated places over Gujarat region. Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Konkan & Goa, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka and Chhattisgarh and heavy rain at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, SubHimalayan
    West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Kerala and interior Tamilnadu from 0830 hours IST of Thursday to 0830 hours IST of Friday.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 7:47 [IST]
