Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over West Bengal, Sikkim

    Weak Monsoon conditions are still prevailing over most parts of the country. Due to the favourable movement of MJO and the formation of a weather system over North Bay of Bengal, we expect Monsoon to advance further around June 24 over parts of West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

    The IMD's bulletin on Sunday predicted that the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra and some parts of Gujarat region. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through Valsad, Malegaon, Amravati, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara and Baghdogra.

    Heavy rain likely over West Bengal, Sikkim

    ''Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maharashtra & Assam; some more parts of Gujarat region, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal; some parts of south Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh during next 2­3 days,'' it also said.

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'Heavy to very heavy rain' was likely at a few places over Sub ­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya and heavy rain very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region and Konkan & Goa.

    The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds were likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamilnadu & Puducherry.

    Read in Kannada: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕ್ಷೀಣಗೊಂಡ ಮುಂಗಾರು ಮಳೆ, ದೇಶದ ಇತರೆಡೆ ಜೋರು
    Read in Malayalam: ഉത്തരേന്ത്യയില്‍ മഴ തുടരുന്നു: പശ്ചിമബംഗാളിലും സിക്കിമിലും കനത്ത മഴ്യക്ക് സാധ്യത!!
    Read in Tamil: மேற்கு வங்கம், மத்தியப்பிரதேசம் மாநிலங்களில் இன்று கனமழை பெய்யும்... தமிழகத்தில் காற்று வீசும்
    Read in Telugu: మాన్సూన్ అప్‌డేట్: సిక్కిం, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్లో భారీ వర్షాలు
