Monsoon update: Heavy rains likely over Konkan, Goa

The axis of Monsoon trough has shifted in the wake of the formation of the system in the Bay of Bengal. Now, the western part of the trough is passing through Anupgarh, Hisar, Meerut, Bahraich while the eastern arm continues to lie close to the foothills of the Himalayas.

The IMD's bulletin on Friday predicted that the axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Ferozpur, Karnal, Bareilly, Bahraich, Hazaribagh, Balasore and thence Southeastwards to East central Bay.

''Under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over south Bangladesh & neighbourhood and another over interior Odisha & neighbourhood rainfall activity likely to increase over east, adjoining central and north peninsular India from today onwards,'' it added.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha; heavy at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Marathawada, Telangana and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka.

''Thunderstorm with gusty winds and lightening likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Rayalaseema,

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Interior Karnataka,'' it said.

The IMD also said that the sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast during next two days and over westcentral Arabian Sea during next 4 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during the specified period.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day