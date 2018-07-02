Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya

    The axis of Monsoon trough is now running across Firozpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Guwahati, and towards East Nagaland.

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) report on Monday predicted that the monsoon trough has further shifted northwards today. It is likely to shift further northwards along the foothills of the Himalayas and remain there during next 3­4 days. The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to pass through Firozpur, Meerut, Lucknow, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Guwahati and thence eastwards to east Nagaland.

    ''Consequently, rainfall activity is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana & Chandigarh, Western Himalayan region and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and north eastern states during next 3 days,'' it further said.

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places very likely over Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Assam & Meghalaya; Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh; Heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland , Konkan & Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

