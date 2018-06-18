Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over TN, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka and Goa

Southwest Monsoon remains stagnant on account of weak Monsoon current Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Thane including Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara, and Baghdogra. NLM is not likely to advance further as the Monsoon current has weakened.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'Heavy rain' at isolated places were likely over Tamilnadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa and Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Tamilnadu, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalaseema.

''Heat wave conditions are very likely at some places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and at one or two pockets over Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand,'' it further added.

