Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and south Gujarat

The axis of monsoon trough continues to pass through Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Narnaul, Shivpuri, Umaria, Pendra, Jharsuguda, Puri and then towards East-central Bay of Bengal.

During the last 24 hours, Monsoon remained vigorous over Konkan & Goa including Mumbai and South Gujarat; while active Monsoon conditions were witnessed over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Madhya Pradesh and over isolated pockets of Vidarbha, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD's bulletin on Wednesday predicted that the ongoing active monsoon conditions are very likely to continue over central India and south Peninsula during next 5­6 days.

Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of northwest India during next 24 hours. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over East and Northeast India during next 3­4 days.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and south Gujarat Region; heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka and Kerala; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Saurashtra, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka; heavy rain at isolated places over Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha.''