Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over Konkan, Goa and Coastal Karnataka

    New Delhi, July 8: The western arm of the Monsoon trough has further shifted slightly northwards and is moving across Kapurthala, Nahan, Shajapur, Varanasi, Purnea, Digha and towards Bay of Bengal across the low-pressure area.

    The IMD's bulletin on Sunday predicted that the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height persists. The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level through Kapurthala, Nahan, Najibabad, Shahjahanpur,
    Varanasi, Purnea, Digha and hence to the center of the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal &
    neighbourhood persists.

    ''The offshore trough along the west coast also is likely to strengthen during next 3­4 days. The active to vigorous monsoon conditions are very likely to continue over south peninsular and adjoining central India during next 3 days. Rest of central India, northern plains and northwest India is very likely to experience enhanced rainfall activity from 10th July,'' it also said.

    The IMD also said that the Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over the central Arabian Sea during next 3­4 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into
    these areas during the specified period.

    According to the IMD's prediction on distribution of rainfall this monsoon,''Heavy to very heavy rain'' at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; ''heavy to very heavy rain'' with extremely heavy rain at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka; heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Karnataka, Marathawada and Vidarbha; ''heavy to very heavy rain'' at isolated places over Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat Region and Madhya Maharashtra; heavy rain at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

    Read in Bengali: কোঙ্কন, গোয়া এবং উপকূল কর্ণাটকে ভারী বৃষ্টির পূর্বাভাস
    Read in Kannada: ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಕರಾವಳಿ,ಕೊಂಕಣ ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರಿ ಮಳೆ!
    Read in Malayalam: അസ്സമിൽ വെള്ളപ്പൊക്കത്തിൽ ഒരു മരണം കൂടി; മഴ തുടരുമെന്ന് കാലാവസ്ഥ നിരീക്ഷണ കേന്ദ്രം
    Read in Tamil: காற்றுழத்த தாழ்வுநிலை தீவிரம்.. மும்பை, கோவாவில் கனமழை தொடரும்
    Read in Telugu: మాన్సూన్ అప్‌డేట్స్: బంగాళాఖాతం వైపు రుతుపవనాలు
