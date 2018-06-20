English

Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Assam & Meghalaya

    Active Monsoon conditions are expected over Kerala and Karnataka which will result in light to moderate rain with few heavy spells. Normal Monsoon Monsoon conditions will give light to moderate rains over Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub Himalayan West Bengal and parts of Assam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

    The IMD's bulletin on Wednesday predicted that the Southwest Monsoon could not advance further since last one week due to weak monsoon flow in associations with weak cross-equatorial flow, Unfavorable location of active phase of Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO), an equatorial eastwards, propagating oscillations which lay over central & east Pacific Ocean, Western Hemisphere and Africa and development of low pressure system over northwest Pacific Ocean. However, the monsoon circulation is likely to improve from around 24th June.

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, ''Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and heavy at isolated places over Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Assam & Meghalaya and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.''

    ''Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over east Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamilnadu & Puducherry,'' it also added.

    The IMD also predicted heat wave conditions are very likely at one or two pockets over east Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

