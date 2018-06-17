English

Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over Konkan & Goa

    Active to vigorous Monsoon conditions were witnessed over the northeastern states, Sikkim, Konkan & Goa Coast and North Tamil Nadu. In the span of 24 hours, active to vigorous Monsoon conditions are expected over Konkan and Goa Coast, North Tamil Nadu Coast, Northeastern states, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim and pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

    The IMD's bulletin on Sunday predicted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amravati, Gondia,Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara and Baghdogra. Further advance of southwest monsoon is not likely during next 6­7 days due to the likely prevalence of weak monsoon pattern.

    According to the IMD's prediction on distribution of rainfall this monsoon, "Heavy to very heavy rain'' at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa and heavy rain at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka." The Met department also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with squall very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

    ''Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu division of Jammu & Kashmir, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and north Bihar. Duststorm/ Thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan,'' it added.

