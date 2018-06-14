English

Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over Coastal, South Interior Karnataka and Assam today

    Monsoon is expected to remain active over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Assam that would see moderate to heavy rains since southwest Monsoon has not advanced further during the last 24 hours.

    Monsoon update: Heavy rain very likely in South Interior Karnataka today

    The IMD's bulletin on Thursday predicted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara and Baghdogra. No further advance likely during the next one week due to the weakening of monsoon flow.

    Heavy rain likely over Coastal
    IMD's satellite image showing position of clouds over India

    ''The cyclonic circulation over south Assam & Meghalaya & neighbourhood extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level persists,'' it further said.

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'Heavy to very heavy rain' at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Assam & Meghalaya and heavy
    rain at isolated places over Kerala, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

    Heavy rain likely in Karnataka, Assam
    IMD's satellite image shows multi spectacular rainfall

    The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Interior Tamilnadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North  Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

    ''Squally winds speed reaching 35­45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely along and off Karnataka­Kerala coasts, Tamilnadu Coast, Lakshadweep coast, Odisha­West Bengal Coasts and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over these areas. Meanwhile, Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' according to IMD's forecast.

    Read in Bengali: মৌসুমী বায়ুর প্রভাব! কর্ণাটক ও অসমে প্রবল বৃষ্টির পূর্বাভাস
    Read in Kannada: ಕರಾವಳಿ, ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಅಬ್ಬರಿಸಲಿದ್ದಾನೆ ವರುಣ
    Read in Malayalam: വടക്ക് കിഴക്കേ ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ കനത്ത മഴയ്ക്ക് സാധ്യത! ജാഗ്രതാ നിര്‍ദ്ദേശം
    Read in Tamil: தமிழகத்தில் இடியுடன் புழுதி காற்று.. கர்நாடகாவில் கன மழை.. வானிலை ஆய்வு மையம் எச்சரிக்கை
    Read in Telugu: వెదర్ రిపోర్ట్: ఏపీ తీరం, సీమ, తెలంగాణల్లో వర్షాలు
