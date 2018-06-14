Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely over Coastal, South Interior Karnataka and Assam today

Monsoon is expected to remain active over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya and parts of Assam that would see moderate to heavy rains since southwest Monsoon has not advanced further during the last 24 hours.

The IMD's bulletin on Thursday predicted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara and Baghdogra. No further advance likely during the next one week due to the weakening of monsoon flow.

''The cyclonic circulation over south Assam & Meghalaya & neighbourhood extending upto 4.5 km above mean sea level persists,'' it further said.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'Heavy to very heavy rain' at isolated places very likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Assam & Meghalaya and heavy

rain at isolated places over Kerala, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Interior Tamilnadu, Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

''Squally winds speed reaching 35­45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph very likely along and off Karnataka­Kerala coasts, Tamilnadu Coast, Lakshadweep coast, Odisha­West Bengal Coasts and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over these areas. Meanwhile, Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' according to IMD's forecast.

