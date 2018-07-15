  • search

Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely in Odisha, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat

    Monsoon is likely to remain vigorous over Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, North Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The axis of monsoon trough is currently passing through Anupgarh, Sikar, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Chaibasa, Balasore and towards Northwest Bay of Bengal.

    Heavy rain likely in Odisha, Konkan, Goa and Gujarat region

    The IMD's bulletin on Thursday predicted that the low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies as a well marked low pressure area over the same region. The system is very likely to move westwards across Central India, thereby enhancing the rainfall over Odisha & Chhattisgarh during next 48 hours and over Maharashtra on 16th.

    ''The axis of monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Ajmer, Guna, Damoh, Ambikapur, Rourkela, the centre of well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood and thence southeastwards to the north Andaman Sea extending upto 0.9 km above mean sea level,'' it also said.

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, ''Heavy to very heavy rain'' at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over interior Odisha and Konkan & Goa; ''Heavy to very heavy rain'' with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region; ''Heavy rain'' at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Telangana; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra and South Interior Karnataka; heavy rain at a few places over Coastal Karnataka & Kerala and heavy rain at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, West Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada, North Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 15, 2018, 6:16 [IST]
