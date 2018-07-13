Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa and Uttrakhand

The axis of monsoon trough continues to pass through Sri Ganganagar, Alwar, Nowgong, Sidhi, Ambikapur, Chaibasa, Digha and then east¬southeastwards to East central Bay of Bengal.

The IMD predicted that the monsoon trough is very likely to remain in its near normal position and continue to be active in the coming 5­6 days. A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 24 hours.

''Ongoing active monsoon conditions are very likely to continue over central India and south Peninsula during next 4­5 days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of northwest India from today. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over East and Northeast India during next 2­3 days,'' it also said.

Meanwhile, the Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over major parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during next 4 days. Heat wave conditions observed at one or two pockets over West Rajasthan.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, ''Heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places likely over Gujarat region; Heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Uttrakhand, Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala; heavy rain at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu.''