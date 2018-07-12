Monsoon update: Heavy rain likely in Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Coastal Karnataka

New Delhi, July 12: The northeastern states have been recording hefty showers for the past few days. However, we saw rains occurring during the past day as Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur recorded light to moderate rain with isolated heavy spells only.

The IMD's bulletin on Thursday predicted that the monsoon trough is very likely to remain in its near normal position and continue to be active in the coming 5­6 days. A low pressure area is very likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during next 48 hours.

''Ongoing active monsoon conditions are very likely to continue over central India and south Peninsula during next 4­5 days. Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of northwest India from today. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over East and Northeast India during next 2­3 days,'' it said.

Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over major parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during next 4 days.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, Heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Coastal Karnataka; heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Odisha; heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala, north Telangana, Tamilnadu, South Interior Karnataka, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.