Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Vidarbha

Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Konkan Goa, according to IMD weather bulletin.

Also, heavy rain at a few places with isolated very heavy rain over Telangana.

Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over South and Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Saurashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, East Madhya Pradesh and Odisha; heavy rain at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Jammu Division of Jammu & Kashmir, North Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh, Marathwada and West Madhya Pradesh.

The well-marked low-pressure area lies over Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood. The system is very likely to move westwards across Central India, thereby enhancing the rainfall over Odisha & Chhattisgarh during next 48 hours and over Maharashtra on 16th & 17th.

Another low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 19th July. Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over major parts of the Arabian Sea and the northwest Bay of Bengal during next 3 days.