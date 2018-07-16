  • search

Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Vidarbha

    Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rains very likely at isolated places over Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Konkan  Goa, according to IMD weather bulletin.

    Also, heavy rain at a few places with isolated very heavy rain over Telangana.

    Heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places over South and Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Saurashtra,   Madhya   Maharashtra,   East   Madhya   Pradesh   and   Odisha;  heavy rain   at   isolated places over   Coastal Andhra   Pradesh,   Jammu   Division   of     Jammu   & Kashmir,   North   Interior   Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, East Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh, Marathwada and West Madhya Pradesh.

    The well-marked low-pressure area lies over Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood. The system is very likely to move westwards across Central India, thereby enhancing the rainfall over Odisha & Chhattisgarh during next 48 hours and over Maharashtra on 16th & 17th.

    Another low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 19th July. Sea conditions are very likely to remain very rough over major parts of the Arabian Sea and the northwest Bay of Bengal during next 3 days.

