English

Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rain alert for Assam, Meghalaya

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Get the weather forecast for today
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Southwest Monsoon remains stagnant on account of weak Monsoon. Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Thane including Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Gondia, Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara, and Baghdogra. NLM is not likely to advance further as the Monsoon current has weakened.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The IMD's bulletin on Wednesday predicted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia,Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara and Baghdogra. No further advance likely during the next one week due to weakening of monsoon circulation pattern.

    Extremely heavy rain alert for Assam, Meghalaya
    IMD's satellite image showing position of clouds over India

    According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'heavy to very heavy rain' and extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka; 'heavy to very heavy rain' at isolated places over Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and South Interior Karnataka and heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

    Extremely heavy rain alert for Assam
    IMD's satellite image shows multi spectacular rainfall

    The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Interior Tamilnadu, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    ''Rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely along and off Karnataka­Kerala coasts, Maharashtra­Gujarat Coasts, Tamilnadu Coast, Lakshadweep coast, Odisha­West Bengal Coasts and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' it further added.

    Monsoon has so far already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra.

    Read more about:

    weather weather forecast monsoon

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue