Monsoon update: Extremely heavy rain alert for Assam, Meghalaya

The IMD's bulletin on Wednesday predicted that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Thane (including Mumbai), Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Amraoti, Gondia,Titlagarh, Cuttack, Midnapore, Goalpara and Baghdogra. No further advance likely during the next one week due to weakening of monsoon circulation pattern.

According to the IMD's prediction on the distribution of rainfall this monsoon, 'heavy to very heavy rain' and extremely heavy rain at isolated places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya and heavy rain at a few places with very heavy rain at isolated places over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka; 'heavy to very heavy rain' at isolated places over Sub­ Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and South Interior Karnataka and heavy rain at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Tamil Nadu.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Interior Tamilnadu, East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

''Rough to very rough sea conditions are very likely along and off Karnataka­Kerala coasts, Maharashtra­Gujarat Coasts, Tamilnadu Coast, Lakshadweep coast, Odisha­West Bengal Coasts and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas,'' it further added.

Monsoon has so far already hit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and North-East, and will move up north from Maharashtra.

