Monsoon to trigger heavy rains in many states, flash floods likely in Madhya Pradesh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 05: The southwest monsoon advanced into north and northwest and the central parts of India as light to moderate showers occurred in several states and the national capital bringing relief from the heat and sultry weather conditions.

The monsoon is currently passing through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said in a statement.

Rains will continue to lash across Maharashtra with the Skymet weather warning a 'serious risk of flooding' in Mumbai over the next 24 hours. Heavy rainfall will also occur over Konkan, Goa, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Jharkhand Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Gujarat over the next 24 hours.

Neighbouring areas of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida received good rainfall and conditions are favourable for monsoon to make an onset in the national capital in the next 48 hours, officials said.

In Madhya Pradesh, Vigorous Monsoon has given heavy to very heavy rains in many parts, during the last 24 hours. The highest amount of rainfall has been recorded in Damoh at 184 mm. Good rains of 87 mm were also recorded in Sagar, while Ratlam observed 83 mm of rainfall. Guna, Datia, Pachmari, and Betul also reported very heavy rains. More heavy shower is forecast for the state with a warning of flash flood as well.

It also warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and west Uttar Pradesh.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in east Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall in parts of western region of the state till Thursday.

The Met department has forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab and Haryana till Friday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning are likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the weatherman said.