Monsoon Session: TDP set to move no-confidence motion against Centre

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party is set to move a no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance government at the centre in the upcoming monsoon session of parliament over the demand for special category status for his state.

According to reports, Naidu on Thursday instructed party MP's to garner the support of all political parties except the BJP and Congress.

The TDP led Andhra Pradesh government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court in June claiming non-fulfillment of promises made by the BJP-led Union government at the time of bifurcation of the old state of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu pulled out of the NDA government earlier this year over the unfulfilled demand. 5 YSRCP MPs have resigned from the Lok Sabha over the same issue and their resignations were accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker several weeks ago. Opposition leaders feel that these resignations will add pressure on the TDP as the YSRCP is taking a higher moral ground.

However, BJP leaders have pointed out that the Centre has already given special assistance to the tune of Rs 12,072 crore in externally-aided schemes to the state.

So far however, the Centre has not relented on continued demands of political parties in the state for special status of five years.