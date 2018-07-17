Monsoon Session: TDP moves no-confidence motion against Modi govt

New Delhi, July 17: The Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government for its failure to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

TDP MP Srinivas Kesineni has written to Lok Sabha Secretary General to include no-confidence motion in council of ministers, in the list of business for tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief Naidu has revived his party's demand for a no-confidence motion and wrote a letter to seek support of non-BJP and non-Congress parties. The motion against the NDA government is being contemplated over non-fulfilment of promise to grant special status to the state.

Naidu has written an eight-page letter to all non-BJP and non-Congress parties and parliamentary party leaders to seek their support to their ongoing protest against the Modi government.

Both Andhra Pradesh parties, the TDP and the YSR Congress, had earlier moved no-confidence motions during the Budget session of Parliament. Their protests had led to a complete washout of the session as the Lok Sabha Speaker refused to accept the motion.

Criticising what he called the "continued adamant attitude" of the BJP-led NDA government, Naidu has sought cooperation from the parties for once again moving the no-confidence motion.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on the 18th and will continue till the 10th of next month.