Monsoon session: Rajya Sabha passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

India

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. The institute will be declared an institution of national importance following the passage of the bill and will be instrumental for the promotion of quality and excellence in education, research and training in Ayurveda.

It can be seen that the bill seeks to merge three institutes into one integrated centre. It will be called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, which will be based in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It will be the first Ayurveda institution to be given the status of institution of national importance.

While discussing the bill, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "The institution has been chosen in the most careful manner because it is the oldest Ayurveda centre created by the government way back in 1956. This is the number one institution that deserves this status."

The Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shree Gulabkunverba Ayurved Mahavidyalaya and the Indian Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical Sciences will be merged with the Jamnagar-based proposed institute.

The proposed institute will be situated on the campus of Gujarat Ayurved University in Jamnagar.

"In the past 20 years, students have come from 65 countries to learn in this institution. It has got international recognition in several fields and has helped in the growing popularity of Ayurveda. It will set a precedent for other institutions that may also be included to the list in the near future," the minister added.

On Tuesday, Dr Harsh Vardhan had introduced the bill in Parliament on behalf of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) minister Shripad Yesso Naik.