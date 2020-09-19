Monsoon session: PM Modi govt to introduce key reforms bills in Parliament today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 19: It looks like the Indian parliament will not take any weekend break during this monsoon session. On Saturday, the first weekend in which they would be working, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is expected to introduce key reforms bills and push legislations brought during last few months to tackle the novel coronavirus situation.

According to reports, the Union labour ministry will introduce The Occupational Safety, Health And Working Conditions Code, 2020. The bills aims to consolidate and amend the laws regulating the safety, health and working conditions of workers in factories and other workplaces.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020 or the amendments to the laws relating to Trade Unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishment or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes and the Social Security code will also be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Misguiding the farmers, PM lashes out at opposition for opposing farm bills

After the labour standing committee recommended heavy changes in the original bill, labour minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar will withdraw the original version of the three bills and introduce the amended bills.

The Lok Sabha will also try to pass The Taxation and Other Laws amendment bill that gives relaxation and amends certain laws such as income tax laws. On Friday, the debate took a furious turn after minister of State for finance Anurag Thakur referred to the flaws in creation of the Prime Minister's national relief fund in 1848, invoking furious protests from the Congress leaders.

The Lower House may also clear The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020 and The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020 on Saturday.