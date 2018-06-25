English

Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 18

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The monsoon session of the Parliament will be held from July 18 to August 10 for 18 days, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Monday.

    Parliament

    The CCPA, chaired by Home Minister Rajanth Singh, met in New Delhi today to recommend the dates. The President will now formally convene the session. The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

    The government plans to pass the Constitution (123rd) Amendment Bill, 2017, in the monsoon session of Parliament, which seeks to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

    "Other important Bills including the Triple Talaq bill, Transgender Bill, among others will be brought in the Parliament for passing them," Kumar said adding that the government expects constructive cooperation from all political parties for a productive session.

    Read more about:

    monsoon parliament

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue