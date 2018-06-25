Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 18

The monsoon session of the Parliament will be held from July 18 to August 10 for 18 days, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Monday.

The CCPA, chaired by Home Minister Rajanth Singh, met in New Delhi today to recommend the dates. The President will now formally convene the session. The session will have nearly 18 sittings, Ananth Kumar told reporters here.

The government plans to pass the Constitution (123rd) Amendment Bill, 2017, in the monsoon session of Parliament, which seeks to accord constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC).

"Other important Bills including the Triple Talaq bill, Transgender Bill, among others will be brought in the Parliament for passing them," Kumar said adding that the government expects constructive cooperation from all political parties for a productive session.

