Monsoon session: No data on death, injury to people during COVID-19 lockdown, says Centre

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Centre on Wednesday said it has no data on death or injury caused to people in enforcing the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy's written reply in Rajya Sabha came in response to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's question in this regard.

"Data pertaining to complaints and cases registered, First Information Report (FIR) regarding harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown across the country is not maintained centrally," Reddy said.

Man sports snake as face mask to beat coronavirus

Reddy also said that police and public order are State subjects as per 7th schedule of the Constitution of India. "Hence, the actions are taken by the respective State governments," he said.

Earlier, Kharge had asked whether there has been any instance of excessive police measures leading to harassment, injury, death of individuals in enforcing COVID-19 lockdown across the country and if so, the details.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB probe team member tests positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday morning, Rajya Sabha said that it will hold a discussion on the statement made by Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

India describes Pakistan as an epicentre of terrorism | Oneindia News

This move came as several leaders raised issues related to COVID-19 in the Parliament. As the session began on Wednesday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "COVID-19 and its impacts on the migrant workforce".

Coronavirus outbreak: Rajasthan cuts rate of RT-PCR test at private labs

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Veer Singh also moved a Zero Hour notice over increase in unemployment due to lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the health minister had said that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over and the government is taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.